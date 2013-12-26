Sunday 24 November 2024

Emerging markets and patent cliffs create supply chain management issues for pharma, white paper warns

Biotechnology
26 December 2013
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

A new white paper commissioned by logistics company DHL warns that global life sciences and health care companies must re-evaluate and revolutionize their approach to their supply chain management in order to “survive the unprecedented myriad of challenges threatening major disruption to the industry.”

The paper identifies key trends which could derail the industry’s logistics such as emerging market growth, regulatory and compliance requirements, changing product characteristics, and counterfeit drug trafficking. It adds that shrinking margins, escalating cost pressures and growing consumerism are transforming the business paradigm, and concludes: “What is emerging is a business model that looks and acts like the consumer goods industry, where the customer – not the manufacturer – holds the power.”

Lisa Harrington, president of the lharrington group LLC, prepared the report in collaboration with DHL to identify the challenges and developments affecting the sector globally. She said: “The life sciences and health care (LSH) sector finds itself in the position of needing to rethink its entire economic model, and find ways to reduce costs across the board, in order to maintain share in a marketplace that is no longer willing, or able, to fund previous pricing. The old LSH supply chain model is no longer fit for purpose. The new LSH environment requires a more resilient, adaptive supply chain model that delivers robust global management capabilities, reduces costs and hard-wires the agility, flexibility and resiliency needed to support the challenges of global health.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze