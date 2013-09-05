Engineered antibodies market to be worth $5.7 billion by 2023: report

The market for engineered antibodies is forecast to reach a value of $5.7 billion by 2023, according to a new report for Root Analysis, titled Fc Protein GLycoengineered Antibodies Market, 2013-2023.

The report provides an extensive study of this emerging field, including detailed sales forecast (till 2023) of the following 10 molecules in Phase II / III clinical trials:

1. Mogamulizumab/POTELIGEO/KW-0761/AMG761

2. Obinutuzumab/GA101

3. Benralizumab/MEDI-563

4. MEDI-551

5. Ecromeximab/KW-2871

6. Roledumab/LFB-r593

7. Ublituximab/LFB-r603/TGT-1101

8. Ocaratuzumab/AME-133v

9. Margetuximab/MGAH22

10. XmAb5574/MOR208