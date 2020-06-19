Saturday 23 November 2024

Epizyme nabs new FDA approval for Tazverik

Biotechnology
19 June 2020
epizyme-big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Tazverik (tazemetostat) in two follicular lymphoma (FL) indications, submitted by Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM), whose shares rose 5% yesterday, but were down nearly 11% at $18.26 by late morning today.

One is for adults with relapsed or refractory FL whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

The other is for patients with relapsed or refractory FL who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

