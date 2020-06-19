Epizyme nabs new FDA approval for Tazverik

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Tazverik (tazemetostat) in two follicular lymphoma (FL) indications, submitted by Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM), whose shares rose 5% yesterday, but were down nearly 11% at $18.26 by late morning today.

One is for adults with relapsed or refractory FL whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

The other is for patients with relapsed or refractory FL who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.