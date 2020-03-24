eTheRNA launches consortium and starts development of CoV-2 mRNA vaccine

Belgian mRNA company eTheRNA Immunotherapies has announced that a consortium has been formed with North American and European partners to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and pre-clinical development has started.
SARS-CoV-2 is the virus behind COVID-19, the disease prompting an unprecedented global health crisis during 2020.
Administered intranasally, the proposed vaccine is intended primarily for high-risk populations such as healthcare workers and families of confirmed cases. It is also designed to be protective against future variations of the virus by targeting conserved epitopes from the whole CoV-2 genome.
