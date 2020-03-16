USA said to be looking to buy rights to CureVac coronavirus program

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag over the weekend said that US President Donald Trump “had offered funds” to entice German mRNA-based drug specialist CureVac to move its recently started COVID-19 R&D work to the USA, and the German government was now “making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.”

At the start of this month, Daniel Menichella, then chief executive of CureVac, was, among others, invited to the White House to discuss strategies and opportunities for the rapid development and production of a coronavirus vaccine with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and high-ranking representatives of pharmaceutical and biotech companies working on the outbreak’s response.

CEO replaced