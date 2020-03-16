USA said to be looking to buy rights to CureVac coronavirus program

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag over the weekend said that US President Donald Trump “had offered funds” to entice German mRNA-based drug specialist CureVac to move its recently started COVID-19 R&D work to the USA, and the German government was now “making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.”
At the start of this month, Daniel Menichella, then chief executive of CureVac, was, among others, invited to the White House to discuss strategies and opportunities for the rapid development and production of a coronavirus vaccine with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and high-ranking representatives of pharmaceutical and biotech companies working on the outbreak’s response.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze