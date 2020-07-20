CureVac inks strategic mRNA technology deal with GSK

Clinical-stage German biotech CureVac has signed a strategic collaboration with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) on mRNA vaccine and monoclonal antibody (MAb) research.

The agreement covers the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of up to five mRNA-based vaccines and MAbs targeting infectious disease pathogens. The collaboration complements GSK’s existing mRNA capabilities with CureVac’s integrated mRNA platform.

CureVac came to international attention in the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic, when it was reported that US President Donald Trump “had offered funds” to entice the company to move its recently started COVID-19 R&D work to the USA. This perceived threat led to the German government investing 300 million euros ($338 million) in the biotech company, taking a 23% stake in the firm. However, CureVac’s existing COVID-19 mRNA and rabies vaccines research programs are not included in the collaboration with GSK announced today.