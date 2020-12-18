GSK invests in Adrestia and a new field of medical biology

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) today said it will co-lead a Series A investment in Adrestia Therapeutics, a UK-based biotechnology company using cutting edge molecular biology to develop precision medicines. GSK’s partner on this Ahren Innovation Capital
In addition, GSK is entering into a multi-year agreement with Adrestia on up to five strategic, collaborative projects. Adrestia will be eligible to receive up to $230 million from each project in post-option milestone payments, plus royalties, subject to development and commercialization progress, across multiple arising products.
In addition to the Series A investment for an equity stake, GSK is also making an upfront payment for the collaborative projects. The collaboration will combine Adrestia’s world leading, synthetic viability platform with GSK’s deep scientific expertise in human genetics, functional genomics, screening, and bioinformatics.
