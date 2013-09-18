Autifony Therapeutics

An independent UK based biotechnology company formed in 2011 as a spin-out from GSK, which retains equity in the company.

The company is focused on the development of high value, novel medicines to treat serious diseases of the central nervous system. It is funded by SV Health Investors, IP Group, Pfizer Ventures, International Biotechnology Trust PLC, and UCL Business plc.

In November 2023, Autonify entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for up to $770.5 million to discover and develop drug candidates targeting two different ion channel targets associated with neurological disorders.