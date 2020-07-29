Sunday 24 November 2024

Vaccines sales slump sees GSK's results miss estimates

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2020
glaxosmithkline_gsk_large

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) missed analyst estimates for its sales and profit figures in its second quarter 2020 results.

The UK pharma major reported group sales of £7.6 billion ($9.9 billion), a 2% decline on the same period of 2019 and below an analysts’ average estimate of £7.7 billion.

While the company’s Pharmaceuticals unit sales slipped 5% to £4.1 billion and there was a 25% jump in Consumer Healthcare sales to £2.4 million, for the Vaccines business the figure was £1.1 billion, which represents a 29% slump on a year ago.

