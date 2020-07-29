Sanofi and GSK to give UK government 60 million vaccine doses

The Franco-English pairing of Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have agreed with the UK government to supply up to 60 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanofi’s vaccine candidate is being developed based on the recombinant protein-based technology used by the French company to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK’s established pandemic adjuvant technology.

'Shared vision'