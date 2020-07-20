UK government takes further punts on COVID-19 vaccines

Having already signed up to receive 100 million of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and the University of Oxford’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine, the UK government has now gambled on two further candidates.

The UK is set to receive 30 million doses of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, currently in development, subject to clinical success and regulatory approval.

'Marshaling our manufacturing resources'