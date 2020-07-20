UK government takes further punts on COVID-19 vaccines

Having already signed up to receive 100 million of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and the University of Oxford’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine, the UK government has now gambled on two further candidates.
The UK is set to receive 30 million doses of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, currently in development, subject to clinical success and regulatory approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze