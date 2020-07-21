Sunday 24 November 2024

EMA plans COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring

Biotechnology
21 July 2020
europe_flag_eu_big

A new project from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been established to monitor the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in everyday clinical practice.

The EMA says it has also reached agreements with academic and private partners to boost efforts to ensure that vaccines are effectively monitored from the moment they are used following authorization.

Utrecht University and the University Medical Center Utrecht are helping to coordinate the CONSIGN project, collecting data and analyzing existing data sources such as electronic health records.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
R-Pharm deal with AstraZeneca to produce Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
21 July 2020
Biotechnology
Synairgen skyrockets as SNG001 shows impact in COVID-19
20 July 2020
Biotechnology
UK government takes further punts on COVID-19 vaccines
20 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—New online platform for scientific advice from EMA
12 October 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze