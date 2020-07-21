Sunday 24 November 2024

R-Pharm deal with AstraZeneca to produce Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical
21 July 2020
coronavirus_credit_deposit_photos-_largre

Russia will begin the production of an Oxford University-developed vaccine against COVID-19 this year, which will be jointly carried out by a local drugmaker R-Pharm and Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), according to the companies.

These plans have been recently confirmed by Alexei Repik, chairman of R-Pharm, who said that, in addition to the domestic market, the new vaccine will be exported to 30-50 countries throughout the world.

According to Mr Repik, so far, the parties have already reached an agreement on the production of the vaccine in Russia at the facilities of R-Pharm, and among its major sales markets will be the Middle East region, as well as Southeast Asia, the European Union and CIS states.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA plans COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring
21 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca undaunted by coronavirus in second quarter
30 July 2020
Biotechnology
New biologics could help defeat infant respiratory infections
30 July 2020
Biotechnology
R-Pharm to produce AstraZeneca vaccine in Russia
18 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze