New biologics could help defeat infant respiratory infections

Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) indicate that a new kind of immunization could help protect premature babies from respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV).

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) have published Phase IIb data for nirsevimab, an extended half-life monoclonal antibody under development as a passive immunisation for lower respiratory tract infections (LTRI) caused by RSVs.

Meeting the primary endpoint of the trial, nirsevimab achieved a statistically-significant 70.1% reduction in medically-attended RSV LRTI compared to placebo.