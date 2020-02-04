R-Pharm hiking production of Kaletra for treatment of Chinese coronavirus

The Russian drugmaker R-Pharm has announced plans to increase the production of Kaletra (lopinavir plus ritonavir) - an anti-HIV drug, which reportedly can be effective against the new Chinese coronavirus, according to recent statements made by the chairman of the company, Alexei Repik, in an interview with Russian media, as well as some market sources, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The drug is already recommended by the Chinese authorities for the treatment of the coronavirus. It was originally produced by the USA’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and is indicated for the treatment of HIV.
In Russia, the drug is jointly produced by AbbVie and its local partner, R-Pharm. Planned increase of production is not disclosed.
