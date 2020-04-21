Russia's R-Pharm to accelerate development of drugs against COVID-19

R-Pharm, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, plans to accelerate the development and launch of certain new drugs in the domestic market this year, paying a particular attention for those that could be recommended for the use to treat COVID-19, according to recent statements Aleksey Repik, head of the company in an interview with the Forbes Russia magazine, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to Mr Repik, in recent weeks the company has already faced a significant growth of the demand for HIV drug Kaletra (lopinavir plus ritonavir), which is jointly produced by R-Pharm with originator, the USA’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).
That became mainly due to recent recommendations of the possible use of the drug for the treatment of COVID-19, which were recently issued by the Russian Ministry of Health. According to Mr Repik, Kaletra is a directly-acting drug that affects viruses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze