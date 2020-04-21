Russia's R-Pharm to accelerate development of drugs against COVID-19

R-Pharm, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, plans to accelerate the development and launch of certain new drugs in the domestic market this year, paying a particular attention for those that could be recommended for the use to treat COVID-19, according to recent statements Aleksey Repik, head of the company in an interview with the Forbes Russia magazine, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Mr Repik, in recent weeks the company has already faced a significant growth of the demand for HIV drug Kaletra (lopinavir plus ritonavir), which is jointly produced by R-Pharm with originator, the USA’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

That became mainly due to recent recommendations of the possible use of the drug for the treatment of COVID-19, which were recently issued by the Russian Ministry of Health. According to Mr Repik, Kaletra is a directly-acting drug that affects viruses.