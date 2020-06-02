Russia's R-Pharm completes registration of new RA drug

R-Pharm Group of companies, one of Russia’s leading biotech companies, has officially completed registration the of Artlegia (olokizumab), a new drug which is initially designed for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis but which could be potentially recommended for the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19, according to the company.

It is reported that implementation of the project is being carried out with the financial support of the VEB.RF financial corporation, which since 2015 has invested about 9.4 billion roubles ($150 million) in R&D work within the project.

Due to the ever worsening situation with the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ever growing number of patients with COVID-19 in Russia, R-Pharm have been forced to complete the clinical trials in which more than 200 patients received the therapy, which was conducted in 17 hospitals in Moscow and other cities of Russia.