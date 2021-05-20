Sunday 24 November 2024

R-Pharm reports positive new data on RA drug olokizumab

20 May 2021
A new rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug, olokizumab, has been found to offer significant benefits to RA patients, following its completion of Phase III ‘CREDO’ trials.

Unveiled by Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm Group, in May 2021, the findings were presented to the British Society of Rheumatology Annual Conference on April 26-28, 2021 – with Prof Eugen Feist from Helios Clinic Fachklinik Vogelsang-Gommern, Germany introducing the data on CREDO 2 and CREDO 3 to the general audience.

Treatment with olokizumab was well tolerated and consistent with the established safety profile of anti-interleukin (IL)-6 agents. The drug showed significant improvements to the signs and symptoms of RA patients compared to those in the placebo and methotrexate group, not only in biologically naïve patients, but also among the difficult to treat population with active RA inadequately controlled by TNF-α inhibitor therapy.

