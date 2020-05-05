Sunday 24 November 2024

COVID-19 leading to shortage of orphan drugs in Russia

Pharmaceutical
5 May 2020
russia_li

The ongoing spread of COVID-19 in Russia is leading to shortages of drugs against orphan diseases in the local market, according to recent statements by some senior state officials of the Russian Ministry of Health and local analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Since the beginning of pandemic, a significant number of drugs that are used for the treatment of rare diseases have started to be recommended by the Russian Ministry of Health for the possible treatment of COVID-19. That has led to growth of the demand for them from various local hospitals and medical institutions, which in recent weeks have been re-oriented on the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

That, in turn, has resulted in the reduction of supplies of these drugs to the patients suffering from rare diseases, while the biggest problems currently observed is in the case of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia liberalizes pharma legislation due to COVID-19 pandemic
23 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian pharmaceutical market stagnation as 2020 end approaches
5 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian pharma trade groups call on govt to act on labelling
26 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia eyes new Foundation for procurement of rare diseases drugs for adult patients
18 March 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze