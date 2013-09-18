Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

dynavax_logo

Dynavax Technologies

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases.

The US company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the US, the EU and Great Britain for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018 adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines.

Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant with adjuvanted vaccine clinical programs for shingles and Tdap, and through global collaborations, currently focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, seasonal influenza and universal influenza.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Dynavax Technologies News

Dynavax dips as FDA delays sBLA for four-dose Heplisav-B
15 May 2024
Innovative hep B vaccine under review for US approval
2 February 2021
Clover advances with Dynavax on COVID-19 vaccine and drops GSK partnership
2 February 2021
Bumper crop of novel meds backed for approval by EMA's CHMP
11 December 2020
More Dynavax Technologies news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze