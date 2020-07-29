Pandemic bites but Sanofi stays buoyant in second quarter

Despite second quarter 2020 sales being undercut by the coronavirus pandemic, French drugs and vaccines specialist Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has raised its projection for the year, spurred by cost cutting measures and the sale of its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN).

Exchange rate movements in the firm’s South American operations also knocked the wind out of sales, which were down 4.9% at 8.2 billion euros ($9.6 billion) for the quarter.

Business earnings per share (EPS), a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measure, hit 1.28 euros, an increase of 3.2%.