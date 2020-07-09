Sanofi pens partnership on novel protein degrader therapies that could cost it $2 billion

US biotech Kymera Therapeutics has entered into a multi-program strategic collaboration with Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to develop and commercialize first-in-class protein degrader therapies targeting IRAK4 in patients with immune-inflammatory diseases.
This is the second major business collaboration for Sanofi this week, adding to one with Kiadis Pharma worth a potential of nearly $1 billion to the Dutch firm, underscoring both Sanofi’s all-in approach to immune-inflammatory diseases as well as the way that the company is approaching deal-making itself.
Sanofi has previously invested in one other protein degradation company this year: Nurix Therapeutics, in a $55 million upfront in a deal with a total of $2.55 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze