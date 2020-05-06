Sunday 24 November 2024

Kymera Therapeutics

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s own natural protein degradation system.

Kymera’s proprietary targeted protein degradation platform, called Pegasus, enables discovery of highly selective small molecule protein degraders with activity against disease-causing proteins throughout the body.

The USA-based company focuses on biological pathways that have been clinically validated but where key biological nodes/proteins have not been drugged or have been inadequately drugged. As of 2023, Kymera has utilized its Pegasus platform to design novel protein degraders focused in the areas of immunology-inflammation and oncology.

Immunology to take front seat at Kymera
4 November 2024
Kymera to raise $225 million via share offering
21 August 2024
Kymera lures Takeda SVP to be chief operating officer
22 May 2023
Sanofi moves forward with Kymera partnership after positive data
15 December 2022
