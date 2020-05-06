Kymera Therapeutics

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s own natural protein degradation system.

Kymera’s proprietary targeted protein degradation platform, called Pegasus, enables discovery of highly selective small molecule protein degraders with activity against disease-causing proteins throughout the body.

The USA-based company focuses on biological pathways that have been clinically validated but where key biological nodes/proteins have not been drugged or have been inadequately drugged. As of 2023, Kymera has utilized its Pegasus platform to design novel protein degraders focused in the areas of immunology-inflammation and oncology.