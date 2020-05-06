Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera’s proprietary targeted protein degradation platform, called Pegasus, enables discovery of highly selective small molecule protein degraders with activity against disease-causing proteins throughout the body.
The USA-based company focuses on biological pathways that have been clinically validated but where key biological nodes/proteins have not been drugged or have been inadequately drugged. As of 2023, Kymera has utilized its Pegasus platform to design novel protein degraders focused in the areas of immunology-inflammation and oncology.
