Sanofi impacted by disrupted clinical trials due to COVID-19

French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) progress in R&D has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of late August, six of Sanofi’s clinical trials, which were being conducted in 31 countries, have been disrupted, with most of the disruptions being in Phase II and III - including two pivotal trials.
These delays will impact regulatory decisions for Sanofi, says data and analytics company GlobalData.
According to GlobalData’s clinical trials database, six trials have been disrupted due to trial delay or slower enrollment issues, and two Phase III pivotal studies testing Kevzara (sarilumab) (SAPHYR, TAPERR) for non-COVID-19 indications have been suspended. Out of the six clinical trials disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, one is terminated, three are suspended, one trial stopped enrollment, and one is still planned.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
