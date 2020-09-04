Approving unproven COVID-19 risks undermining pharma, bosses say

With Russia and China having authorized COVID-19 vaccines, and the US Presidential elections in early November, the political pressure on pharma to come up with an approval in the USA is growing by the week.

But the industry issued a strong message that it will not be swayed by outside influence and will only seek approval once a candidate is supported by safety and efficacy data from a Phase III trial, during a meeting of pharma bosses hosted by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) on Thursday.

'The issue of vaccine confidence is critical'