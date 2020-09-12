Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—FDA's pledge on oversight of vaccines

12 September 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration Friday continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to making decisions that are guided by science and data regarding the authorization or approval of COVID-19 vaccines,” declared a statement from Dr Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner and Dr Peter Marks, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

In a new FDA Voices titled,  The FDA’s Scientific and Regulatory Oversight of Vaccines is Vital to Public Health, agency leaders explain that they are committed to making decisions that are guided by science and data regarding the authorization or approval of COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA also intends to issue additional guidance shortly to provide sponsors of requests for  Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines with recommendations regarding the data and information needed to support the issuance of an EUA.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze