Gilead donates Veklury to Indian government; assisting local production

Responding to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in India, US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) says it is providing its voluntary licensing partners with technical assistance, support for the addition of new local manufacturing facilities and the donation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to rapidly scale up production of remdesivir.

Remdesivir, which Gilead markets as Veklury, is approved in India for restricted emergency use for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.

In addition to providing support to its licensees to expand their local manufacturing capacity, Gilead will also donate at least 450,000 vials of Veklury to help address the immediate needs of Indian patients.