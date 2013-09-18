Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Gilead

Gilead Sciences

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) specializes in treatments for HIV/AIDS.

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) is a research-based company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need, specializing in treatments for HIV/AIDS.

Gilead's portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, serious respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, cancer and inflammation.

Its portfolio of 15 marketed products includes a number of category firsts, including the only complete treatment regimens for HIV infection available in a once-daily single pill and the first oral antiretroviral pill available to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV infection in certain high risk adults.

Products for HIV include Atripla, Complera, Emtriva, Stribild, Truvada and Viread. It is also the creator of Tamiflu for flu viruses, Hepsera and Vireda for liver diseases and Letairis and Ranexa for cardiovascular diseases. Gilead was founded in 1987 in Foster City, California.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Gilead Sciences News

Gilead’s Livdelzi reduced pruritus severity in PBC participants
16 November 2024
Lenacapavir efficacy shown in diverse range of patients
13 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 8
10 November 2024
Gilead’s third-quarter results ‘strongest of the year to date’
7 November 2024
More Gilead Sciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze