Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) is a research-based company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need, specializing in treatments for HIV/AIDS.

Gilead's portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, serious respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, cancer and inflammation.

Its portfolio of 15 marketed products includes a number of category firsts, including the only complete treatment regimens for HIV infection available in a once-daily single pill and the first oral antiretroviral pill available to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV infection in certain high risk adults.

Products for HIV include Atripla, Complera, Emtriva, Stribild, Truvada and Viread. It is also the creator of Tamiflu for flu viruses, Hepsera and Vireda for liver diseases and Letairis and Ranexa for cardiovascular diseases. Gilead was founded in 1987 in Foster City, California.