EMA plans fast evaluation of Dexamethasone Taw for COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency has started evaluating an application for the authorization of Dexamethasone Taw for treating hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19.
The application, from UK-based drugmaker Taw Pharma, will be evaluated by the EMA’s human medicines committee, the CHMP, according to an accelerated assessment timetable. This will enable the CHMP to issue an opinion on the benefits and risks of Dexamethasone Taw within the shortest possible timeframe.
In July 2020, published results from the RECOVERY trial found that in patients receiving hospital treatment for severe respiratory complications of COVID-19, there were fewer deaths in those treated with dexamethasone. In patients on invasive mechanical ventilation, 29% of those treated with dexamethasone died within 28 days of starting dexamethasone treatment compared with 41% of patients receiving usual care, a relative reduction of about 35%. In patients receiving oxygen without mechanical ventilation, the figures were 23% with dexamethasone and 26% with usual care. No reductions in death occurred in patients who were not receiving oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation.
