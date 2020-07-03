Veklury becomes first option for COVID-19 approved in EU

The European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Veklury (remdesivir) as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today.
Under this authorization, Veklury is indicated for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and older and weighing at least 40 kg), with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen. The decision comes in just over a week since the European Medicines Agency’s advisory committee said that conditional approval should be granted, and making the drug the first option for the COVID-19 in Europe
“We appreciate the European Medicines Agency’s rapid review of remdesivir in recognition of the unprecedented nature of this pandemic,” said Dr Merdad Parsey, chief medical officer at Gilead Science, who added: “This conditional marketing authorization is an important step forward as we work together to address the treatment needs of patients across Europe.”
