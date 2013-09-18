Sunday 24 November 2024

CureVac

A global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines based on mRNA.

The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines.

In July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on CureVac’s second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies.

Based on its proprietary technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases.

Latest CureVac News

GSK presents positive mRNA seasonal influenza vaccine data
13 September 2024
GSK continues to invest in mRNA vaccines
4 July 2024
Court ruling cuts CureVac shares by 30%
20 December 2023
CureVac research highlights shift to mRNA technology for seasonal flu jabs
15 September 2023
