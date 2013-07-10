EU's IMI launches 9th Call for proposals with 135 million-euro budget

The European Union Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is launching its 9th Call for proposals, with a total budget of 135 million euros ($173.3 million), 63 million euros of which comes from the EU’s Seventh Framework Program, and 72 million euros from European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association (EFPIA) companies’ in-kind contributions.
The topics included in the 9th Call are:
ï§ * WEBAE – Leveraging emerging technologies for pharmacovigilance;
ï§ * developing innovative therapeutic interventions against physical frailty and sarcopenia (ITI-PF&S) as a prototype geriatric indication;
ï§ * driving re-investment in R&D and responsible use of antibiotics (ND4BB topic 4); and
ï§ * clinical development of antibacterial agents for Gram-negative antibiotic resistant pathogens (ND4BB topic 5).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze