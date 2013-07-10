EU's IMI launches 9th Call for proposals with 135 million-euro budget

The European Union Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is launching its 9th Call for proposals, with a total budget of 135 million euros ($173.3 million), 63 million euros of which comes from the EU’s Seventh Framework Program, and 72 million euros from European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association (EFPIA) companies’ in-kind contributions.

The topics included in the 9th Call are:

ï§ * WEBAE – Leveraging emerging technologies for pharmacovigilance;

ï§ * developing innovative therapeutic interventions against physical frailty and sarcopenia (ITI-PF&S) as a prototype geriatric indication;

ï§ * driving re-investment in R&D and responsible use of antibiotics (ND4BB topic 4); and

ï§ * clinical development of antibacterial agents for Gram-negative antibiotic resistant pathogens (ND4BB topic 5).