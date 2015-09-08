EXCLUSIVE: MetaCure Expects $20 Million Annual Revenue; Seeks IPO in 2017

MetaCure, the medical technology business focussed on diabetes devices, is looking at annual revenue of $20 million following the roll-out of its flagship product, the company’s founder Professor Shlomo Ben-Haim said in an exclusive interview to The Pharma Letter.

The company is part of the Hobart Group, which through its nine units, is engaged in developing medical devices covering the areas of diabetes, oncology, neurology and cardiology.

MetaCure’s flagship product, Diabetes Improvement and Metabolic Normalization Device, or Diamond, to treat diabetes is already available in limited markets via insurance companies and the company is looking at a full-fledged roll-out early next year. The product has been approved in 40 countries globally, including 23 in Europe, and is set to become available in all these markets in 2016.