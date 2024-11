MetaCure is devoted to improving the health and quality of life of hundreds of millions of type 2 diabetes patients by shifting the disease treatment to a clinically and economically effective, one-time, safe and minimally invasive procedure.

Based in Bermuda, it is a member of the Hobart Group, which accelerates ideas and develops and commercializes medical technologies, targeting top healthcare markets with significant unmet needs

The chairman and founder of MetaCure is Shlomo Ben-Haim, a renowned medical device entrepreneur, and the company has additional offices in the USA, Germany and Australia.