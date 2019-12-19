FDA accepts Braftovi sNDA for priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted US pharm giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Braftovi (encorafenib), in combination with Erbitux (cetuximab; Braftovi Doublet) based on the results from the Phase III BEACON CRC trial.
This acceptance marks the first regulatory milestone in the USA since Pfizer’s acquisition of Array Biopharma, which was developing the product in partnership with France’s Pierre Fabre, in July this year in an $11.4 billion transaction.
The Phase III BEACON CRC trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of Braftovi in combination with Erbitux with or without Mektovi (binimetinib) in patients with advanced BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), following one or two lines of therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze