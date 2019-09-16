FDA advisory panel supports first peanut allergy treatment, Aimmune's Palforzia

A US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday voted in favor of recommending approval of the first peanut allergy treatment, sending shares of the drug’s developer, US biotech firm Aimmune Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: AIMT), shooting up 16.7% to $28.80 in after-hours trading.
The Allergenic Products Advisory Committee (APAC) convened by the FDA voted to support the use of AR101 (proposed trade name Palforzia) in children and teens with peanut allergy.
The APAC voted 7 to 2 that the efficacy data and 8 to 1 that the safety data, in conjunction with additional safeguards, are adequate to support the use of Palforzia, a peanut-derived, biologic drug candidate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze