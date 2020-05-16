Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA grants accelerated approval for new Rubraca indication

Biotechnology
16 May 2020
On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Rubraca (rucaparib) for patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic)-associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with androgen receptor-directed therapy and a taxane-based chemotherapy.

Shares of the drug’s developer, Clovis Oncology (Nasdaq: CLVS), rose as much as 9.8% to $10.30 on the news, though closed only 2% higher.

Rubraca, which generated sales of $143 million in 2019 (up 50% year-on-year), has previously been approved in the USA as a maintenance treatment for adults with ovarian, fallopian tube, primary peritoneal cancers whose disease has come back and whose tumor has responded to a platinum-based chemotherapy.

