FDA removes hold on CytRx's aldoxorubicin Phase III trials

The US Food and Drug Administration has removed the partial clinical hold on biopharma oncology company CytRx’s (Nasdaq: CYTR) aldoxorubicin trials.
Enrolment and dosing of new patients is now permitted as study sites’ Institutional Review Boards have approved revised trial protocols. The company believes that enrolment rates and timelines for trials will remain unchanged, and that enrolment will be completed for its ongoing pivotal Phase III trial by the end of 2015. The drug is being investigated to treat second-line soft tissue sarcoma. Subject to approval, CytRx is planning to launch aldoxorubicin in this indication in 2017.
Steven Kriegsman, chairman and chief executive of CytRx, said: "CytRx developed modified study parameters intended to avoid potential risks, while allowing the company to evaluate the therapeutic impact of aldoxorubicin for patients with soft tissue sarcoma, glioblastoma, Kaposi's sarcoma, and small cell lung cancer, among other trials. Our staff worked closely with the FDA Oncology Division to resolve all partial clinical hold issues as rapidly as possible. We expect enrollment and dosing in the ongoing clinical trials to be back underway soon."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze