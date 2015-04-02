Sunday 24 November 2024

Flurry of biotech M&A bodes well for PharmaCyte, says analyst

Biotechnology
2 April 2015
Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing on the small cap and microcap sectors, has issued a new article on PharmaCyte Biotech (OTC: PMCB), a publicly-traded, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing and preparing treatments for cancer and diabetes.

In the article, analyst Rob Goldman outlines the impact the current M&A environment and the company's standing.

"The market is in the midst of a flurry of biotech M&A and PharmaCyte Biotech may be sitting in the catbird seat as an unusually attractive potential target. After all, major pharmaceutical companies are in panic mode. They are staring in the face of patent expirations on key products representing hundreds of millions or billions in revenue on one side, and competition for their big sellers from peers and upstarts in mid-late stage clinical trials on the other side. To fend off these attacks, management teams have entered into a quasi-arms race in their quest to rapidly add companies via acquisition that complement their current therapeutic categories. For example, Teva Pharmaceutical is buying Auspex Pharmaceutical for more than $3 billion, which represents a 50% premium to the previous day's close for a non-revenue generating company with products in a series of clinical trials."

