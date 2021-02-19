French start-up Advicenne looks forward to first product launch

Parisian biotech Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) has provided a business update, highlighting a recent positive scientific opinion for lead medicine ADV7103 (potassium citrate/potassium hydrogen carbonate) in Europe.

Advicenne is developing the candidate for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a rare genetic disorder that affects the ability of the kidneys to remove acid from the blood.

The firm, which recently appointed former Biocon Biologics executive Peter Meeus as chief executive, expects to receive European marketing authorization for the drug soon.