Peter Meeus to move from Biocon to become Advicenne CEO

French biopharma Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) has named Peter Meeus its chief executive.

Mr Meeus will take up his position on February 15 and will replace André Ulmann, who has been serving as interim CEO and will assume the role of chief medical officer of the company.

David Horn Solomon, chairman of the board of directors, said: “Peter brings an extensive background as a leader in healthcare and has an impressive track record in execution and value creation within our industry. His significant commercial experience with companies in the European Union (EU) makes Peter an ideal candidate to lead Advicenne into its next stage of growth as we launch ADV7103 (Sibnayal) for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in Europe.