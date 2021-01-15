BRIEF—Promotion for Peter Ellmark at Alligator

Peter Ellmark has been named chief scientific officer (CSO) of Swedish biotech Alligator Bioscience.

Mr Ellmark is being promoted from his role of vice president of discovery at Alligator, where he has been a member of the management team since 2018.

In his new role, he will take on scientific leadership for the company, to further consolidate Alligator's position in tumor-directed immunotherapy.

Per Norlén, chief executive of Alligator, said: “The appointment of a CSO, together with the previously announced recruitment of Christina Reimer as chief medical officer, is part of the company's ambitious pipeline strategy.”