Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Promotion for Peter Ellmark at Alligator

Biotechnology
15 January 2021

Peter Ellmark has been named chief scientific officer (CSO) of Swedish biotech Alligator Bioscience.

Mr Ellmark is being promoted from his role of vice president of discovery at Alligator, where he has been a member of the management team since 2018.

In his new role, he will take on scientific leadership for the company, to further consolidate Alligator's position in tumor-directed immunotherapy.

Per Norlén, chief executive of Alligator, said: “The appointment of a CSO, together with the previously announced recruitment of Christina Reimer as chief medical officer, is part of the company's ambitious pipeline strategy.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Innate gains from damaging departure at pharma major
20 December 2016
Biotechnology
Alligator announces cost reduction program
9 February 2024
Biotechnology
Ex-Genmab medic joins Alligator as CMO; other appointments
4 December 2017
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Alligator appoints new chief medical officer
1 February 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze