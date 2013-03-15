German biotech industry remains positive although expectations are lowered

Despite having lower expectations for the future, the biotechnology sector in Germany regards its current situation as better than last year. German companies’ willingness to invest is increasingly significantly. However, biotechs are planning lower investments in human resources than they did last year.
The sector regards the political parameters for biotechnology companies as worse than in early 2012. These were the findings of a survey by the biotechnology industry association, BIO Deutschland, in cooperation with the sector magazine |transkript. The figures were presented at a press conference in Berlin on March 14.
Expenditure on R&D is set to increase to an even greater extent than it did in previous years. At an index value of 96.1 points (+2.35 points), the willingness to invest in R&D has reached its highest level since 2006. New systems for processing biological data and ever faster and more affordable genome research have given companies a technological boost in recent years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze