Sunday 24 November 2024

Global biotechnology industry needs new paradigm for drug R&D

Biotechnology
24 June 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

The global biotechnology industry rebounded strongly in 2013, with public companies achieving double-digit revenue growth and a sharp increase in funds raised.

However, much of the industry's growth was driven by a relatively small group of commercial-stage companies, increasing the urgency for the rest of the industry to achieve greater efficiency in their drug development efforts. These and other findings were released in Beyond borders: unlocking value, Ernst & Young’s (EY) 28th annual biotechnology industry report.

Glen Giovannetti, EY's global life sciences leader, says: "The biotechnology industry, particularly in the USA, is in the midst of a remarkable resurgence. Product successes have boosted revenues, drawn investors and motivated large companies to invest strongly in R&D. But the vast majority of firms continue to face a resource-constrained environment and heightened product scrutiny from payers and investors. More than ever, biotech companies of all sizes need to adopt strategies to capture more value from the discovery and development process."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze