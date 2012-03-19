Monday 29 September 2025

Grifols acquires 51% stake in Araclon Biotech

Biotechnology
19 March 2012

Spanish plasma products specialist Grifols (MCE: GRF) has acquired 51% of the equity of Zaragoza, Spain-based company Araclon Biotech, ensuring the viability of its projects and the future of the organization. No financial terms of the accord were disclosed.

Araclon Biotech was created in 2004 as a spin-off from the University of Zaragoza, and specializes in the research and development of therapies and diagnostic methods for neurodegenerative diseases, although it is currently focusing on Alzheimer's disease (AD), a condition for which has 350,000 to 380,000 sufferers in Spain and over 25 million worldwide.

The addition of Grifols to the shareholders of Araclon will guarantee the company's future and enable it to continue to promote its R&D projects, focusing in particular on two research lines:

• The diagnosis of AD: Using a kit patented for the detection of amyloid beta peptides (AB) 40 and 42 in the blood. Araclon is performing clinical studies with more than 400 individuals, the final results of which it is hoped will contribute to the development of a tool with three major applications: The early detection of AD (including in individuals with no symptoms) to monitor patients being treated for Alzheimer's disease and to improve the design of clinical trials on Alzheimer's disease.

