I-Mab accelerating lemzoparlimab's global development

Biotechnology
4 December 2020
China-based immuno-oncology-focussed biotech I-Mab Biopharma (Nasdaq: IMAB) today announced the advancement of clinical development of its highly differentiated anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4) in the USA and China, achieving milestones as planned.

The company is progressing its US combination trial (NCT03934814), studying lemzoparlimab in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in dose expansion cohorts in advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and solid tumors, respectively. The combination study with Rituxan will enroll NHL patients from both the USA and China. Top-line results from this study are expected next year.

I-Mab is also poised to advance lemzoparlimab into late-stage clinical development in China. China’s Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) accepted I-Mab’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to advance to a combination trial with azacitidine (AZA) in untreated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

