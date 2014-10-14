Imaxio signs option for a license agreement with DKFZ

French vaccine focussed biotech firm Imaxio has signed an option for a license agreement with the German Center for Cancer Research (DKFZ – Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum), based in Heidelberg. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the accord, the DKFZ is to make an internal evaluation of Imaxio’s IMX313 pro-immunogenic technology. It will be tested to enhance the efficacy of one of the Center’s candidate vaccines, which is indicated in the prevention of human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. Certain strains of this virus are implicated in cervical cancers. Based on the results of testing, the Center will exercise its license option to continue with development of the candidate vaccine.

