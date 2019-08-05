Imcyse announces new chairman and other changes

Immunotherapeutics developer Imcyse today announced the appointment of seasoned biotech expert Thomas Taapken as executive chairman and chairman of the board, as part of imminent changes at the Belgium company following the recent successful 28 million-euro ($31.2 million) Series B financing round.



In addition to the new appointment, several additional board members have been appointed and simultaneously, Pierre Vandepapelière is stepping down from his current role as chief executive. In the future he will focus on his role as chief medical officer, facilitating the company’s vital clinical work as Imcyse enters its new stage of development, which is expected to see the further expansion of clinical activities.



Dr Taapken is an independent adviser with over 20 years of experience in the life sciences sector at senior management and board levels. Prior to joining Imcyse, he held executive management positions at several private and publicly listed companies, including Medigene AG, Epigenomics AG and Biotie Therapies. He also served on the board of private and listed companies such as Scibase AB, Immunic AG and others.

Progress on Imotope program

Since its inception in 2010, scientists at Imcyse have successfully established and validated its innovative Imotope platform for the development of novel therapeutics which have the possibility to cure severe autoimmune diseases without current satisfactory therapeutic alternative. Imotopes are uniquely modified peptides that elicit a specific immune reaction by eliminating antigen-presenting cells and autoreactive target specific lymphocytes without affecting the other functions of the immune system.



Imcyse has established pre-clinical proof of concept in several indications and is currently conducting a clinical Phase Ib study in type 1 diabetes patients. In addition, Imcyse recently started a research collaboration with Pfizer targeting rheumatoid arthritis.



At the end of summer 2019 Imcyse is expected to publish results of the ongoing Phase Ib study with recent onset insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes patients. The new financing will allow the company to launch a Phase II trial and to initiate studies in additional clinical indications.