Imcyse develops active targeted immunotherapies to treat and prevent severe chronic diseases caused by disruptions of the immune system.

The company’s active immunotherapy technology platform allows it to destroy locally the immune cells involved in the destruction of the diseased organ.

This platform is based on the administration of Imotopes, which are specific modified peptides, allowing for the generation of a new type of T-cell, called cytolytic CD4. Imcyse’s approach, sustained over time, helps to prevent and treat diseases with no current therapeutic alternative and to cure the patient without impairing immune defenses.

The company has established proof-of-concept and has launched its first clinical trial in type 1 diabetes in seven European countries.

Other projects, which address multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, are at preclinical and proof-of-concept research stages.

Founded in 2010, Imcyse is a spin-off from the KU Leuven university, Belgium. The company is based near the Belgian city of Liège.