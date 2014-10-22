Immune Pharma funds study supporting bertilimumab use in irritable bowel syndrome

US-Israeli Immune Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IMNP) has funded a study yielding clinical data to demonstrate the importance of intestinal-eotaxin-1-Eosinophil axis in inflammatory bowel disease.

Tomer Adar, a gastroenterologist at the Institute for Digestive Diseases at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Israel is presenting the abstract at the United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna, Austria.

Professor Eran Goldin, chairman of the Institute, said: "This prospective clinical observational study demonstrates the pivotal role of eotaxin-1 in both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Ongoing and future clinical trials will assess the relevance of selecting patients based on high eotaxin-1 tissue levels to optimize treatment response with anti-eotaxin 1 drugs such as Bertilimumab."